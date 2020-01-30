Meet JUDY: The Emergency Kits Kim Kardashian and More Are Talking About

Disasters and emergency situations can happen at any given moment, and many people are not prepared for when those situations arise. On Tuesday, Jan. 28, a new emergency kit, JUDY , was launched to help citizens be “ready for anything.”

“Over the last decade, I’ve witnessed close friends and family deal with emergencies across the country, from floods to fires to storm surges,” co-founder and CEO of JUDY, Simon Huck, explained to People. "One common factor in all of their experiences was a fundamental lack of preparedness, a shared issue for more than 60 percent of Americans who don’t have a disaster plan in place."

So, what are these emergency kits that hit the market, and how can you get your hands on one?