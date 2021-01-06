Here's What's at Stake in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce

On Jan. 5, news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's imminent divorce broke after rumors had been swirling for more than a year that their marriage was on the rocks. The celebrity power couple has millions of dollars of assets together, including their multi-million dollar Calabasas mansion.

Some have wondered what this divorce means for the couple's assets, and whether or not Kim and Kanye had a prenup in place before they tied the knot.