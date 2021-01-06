What's the Deal With Those Kanye West and Jeffree Star Romance Rumors?

After facing rumors regarding the status of their marriage for years, reports are circulating that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are headed for a divorce. The A-listers got married in 2014 after two years of dating, and they've since welcomed four children together.

While sources close to Kanye and Kim have shared that the pair simply grew more distant over time, there is some speculation that the rapper and the reality star have already moved on with other people.