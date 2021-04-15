Do the Kardashians Still Talk to Caitlyn Jenner? They've Been Through a Lot

With all the drama that exists on Keeping Up with the Kardashians , sometimes we can forget what's occurring within the family off-screen. Since Kris and Caitlyn Jenner 's 2015 divorce, we haven't seen much of the trans activist on the show (except on her short-lived spinoff, I Am Cait). But, we can't forget that things were incredibly awkward between Caitlyn and her former stepdaughters after Caitlyn wrote some not-great things about Kris in her book.

Caitlyn has been outspoken about how she's never met Khloé's daughter, True Thompson. Khloé was notably the only one left off of Caitlyn's Mother's Day tribute back in May 2019.

Us Weekly reported that the feud with Khloé goes deeper than a missing birthday post. Caitlyn reportedly canceled an appearance in Florida for a hotel opening the week before her birthday because she heard that Scott Disick, and Khloé were also going to be in attendance.

On Oct. 28 2019, only Kim and Kylie posted tributes to Caitlyn for her birthday (Kylie is Caitlyn's biological child). Neither Kourtney nor Khloé posted any sort of birthday wish for Caitlyn. When she posted pictures from her birthday dinner at Nobu (the quintessential Kardashian celebration restaurant), Kim, Kendall, Kourtney, and Kylie attended out of the KUWTK crew, and some of Caitlyn's kids from his previous marriage were also there.

When Caitlyn was promoting her book, The Secrets of My Life in 2017, she definitely used some of the members of her family to get further press attention. She spoke about how she hadn't talked to Khloé Kardashian in two years, and how Khloé felt the most betrayed by Caitlyn's words about Kris. The two used to have arguably the closest relationship out of the Kardashian sisters, making it all the more heartbreaking that they are not on great terms.

Khloé was noticeably silent, before she said. "Let go and let's just be in love."

"I saw her on Christmas day," Kourtney said.

"Yeah, we saw her on Christmas Eve," Kim said.

The sisters were fairly quiet on the matter, before they each began to say that they last saw her on Christmas.

When Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé appeared on Watch What Happens Live in January 2019, the sisters were asked where things stand with Caitlyn.

"I promise you, I’m fine. Just let it go," Kris said on the episode. "Vodka’s my friend."

Kim later admitted that she shouldn't have invited Caitlyn, because it could make Kris uncomfortable. In an effort to keep the peace, Kris said that she was OK with her ex joining in for the party.

"Who wants mom’s peace? ‘Cause that matters. Do we care about Caitlyn’s peace when she’s never cared about ours?" Khloé asked Kim, encouraging her to disinvite Caitlyn.

Kim appears to have been the first Kardashian sister to reach out to Caitlyn in the years since their feud began. Back in June 2019, an episode of the show aired from the Christmas season. Kim wanted to invite Caitlyn to their annual Christmas party, which Kris and Caitlyn used to host, and Khloé was not happy.

The Kardashians touched on their relationship with Caitlyn in Season 18 of 'KUWTK.'

On a Season 18 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (which premiered on April 15, 2021), Kim, Khloé, and Scott Disick sat down to discuss Caitlyn's close friend Sophia Hutchins' request to have Caitlyn and Kris chat together with her about business advice. "Mom's the one to get advice from for sure but I don't know where [her] head space is at," Khloé said, after Kim explained the situation, according to a sneak peek of the episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Keeping Up with the Kardashians/YouTube

This prompted Scott to ask, "So, like at this point, what's everybody's relationship like with Caitlyn and Sophia?" "I talk to Caitlyn every once in a while," Kim explained. "[She's] definitely super supportive and checks in and stuff like that." "I talk to Sophia very seldomly, and Cait's probably like every blue moon," Khloe shared. "It's just like we're busy and it's COVID. There's no beef."