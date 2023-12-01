Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu > The Kardashians (Hulu) Will 'The Kardashians' Return for Season 5? Fans Need to Know! Buckle up for more drama, glamor, and possibly another whale of a time as ‘The Kardashians’ contemplate a fifth season. Fans are hoping for Season 5. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 1 2023, Published 9:03 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

The Gist: Season 4 of The Kardashians featured intense moments, including the Kourtney and Kim feud and Khloé's comedic fear of whales.

Fans are speculating about the possibility of a fifth season of The Kardashians.

There hasn't been an official confirmation about the production or release of Season 5.

As the dust settles from the explosive Season 4 of The Kardashians, where Kourtney and Kim's sibling rivalry reached new heights and Khloé faced off against her aquatic fears, fans are left eagerly anticipating the question on everyone's minds: Will there be a Season 5?

Brace yourselves for the possibility of more Kardashian chaos. Or should we say Khaos? Here's what we know about the future of The Kardashians and the likelihood of Season 5.

Will 'The Kardashians' return for a 5th season?

Source: Getty Images

The burning question lingering in fans' minds worldwide is whether The Kardashians will grace our screens for a fifth season. While no official confirmation has been made, the rumor mill has been buzzing since Kim and Khloé Kardashian hinted at the show's return for another 20 episodes after Season 3. With Season 4 in the rearview mirror, signs point to a likely continuation of the Kardashian saga.

You can probably expect Season 5 to air in the summer of 2024.

Drawing from past release patterns, the first four seasons typically premiered in the summer or autumn. If history repeats itself, we could potentially see The Kardashians Season 5 gracing our screens in the summer of 2024. Keep those Hulu subscriptions ready!

What can fans expect to see in Season 5 of 'The Kardashians'?

Assuming The Kardashians returns for a fifth season, brace yourself for a rollercoaster of family drama and glitzy moments. While no official cast list has been released, it's safe to assume the usual suspects — Kris Jenner, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie — will definitely be there.

Expect potential appearances from the next generation, including North West and Kourtney, Kylie, and Khloé's kids too! Will Travis Barker make any appearances? Kylie's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet may not be on the show. Fans will just have to wait and see. There are so many possibilities.

In terms of the episode count, if Kim and Khloé's previous claims hold, then we could be treated to another 10 episodes of The Kardashians. The potential storylines are as boundless as the Kardashian empire, from Kourtney's fourth pregnancy to Kim's ventures beyond reality TV, including her role in American Horror Story: Delicate.

Fans couldn't get enough of 'The Kardashians' Season 4.

Season 4 didn't shy away from the signature Kardashian drama. There were intense moments like the ongoing feud between Kourtney and Kim. The tension escalated when Kourtney accused Kim of stealing her Dolce Vita aesthetic, which led to a heated confrontation that aired for the world to witness. The phone call between the sisters unveiled shocking revelations about friends and family conspiring against Kourtney, making for riveting and emotionally charged television.

