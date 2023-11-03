Home > Entertainment Kris Jenner and Kathy Hilton's Friendship Is #BFFGoals Reality TV icons Kris Jenner and Kathy Hilton have been best friends for decades — here is everything you need to know about their inspiring friendship. By Sarah Walsh Nov. 3 2023, Published 3:29 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Just like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton are BFFs, so are their moms Kathy Hilton and Kris Jenner. Kathy and Kris are constantly posting photos of each other on social media, and regularly appear on each other's reality shows.

Back in Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans were shocked when Lisa Rina accused Kathy of being "jealous of the Kardashians" during a very heated argument over tequila shots. Despite the drama, Kathy and Kris' friendship appears to be stronger than ever today. Here is everything you need to know about this iconic duo.

Kris Jenner and Kathy Hilton have been friends for decades.

Source: Getty Images Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, and Kris Jenner.

In the glittering world of Hollywood, where fame and friendships are ever-shifting, there are some bonds that withstand the test of time. Such is the case with Kris Jenner and Kathy Hilton, two prominent figures whose friendship has weathered decades of ups and downs. Kathy Hilton's most significant link to the Kardashian family stems from her daughter, Paris Hilton, who had a close friendship with none other than Kim Kardashian herself.

In the early 2000s, before Kim's independent rise to stardom, she was primarily recognized as Paris Hilton's best friend. Both Kim and Paris faced scrutiny from the public, with critics questioning their talents despite their soaring celebrity status. Their friendship faced its share of challenges, leading to periods of estrangement. However, in recent years, the two friends managed to rekindle their bond (at the Kardashian Christmas party in 2016), proving that genuine connections can withstand the trials of fame.

Despite the fallout between their daughters, Kathy and Kris's friendship remained strong. "Grateful for lifelong friends like [Kris Jenner]," Kathy captioned a video of Kris appearing on Paris in Love, a series on Paris' wedding to Carter Reum in 2021. Kathy also gushed about their friendship in 2020, writing on Instagram, "You are always there for all of your friends, and I know I can trust you with anything. We have gone through so much together through all the years, we are like family and we all love you so much."

Kathy and Kris also celebrate the holidays together.

Source: Instagram

Along with birthdays and celebrity events, Kathy and Kris' close friendship is really evident around the holidays, when both spend time together with their famous offspring. "My mom always throws the most iconic parties. Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends," Paris captioned a photo with Kris, her mom Kathy, Kim, and sister Nicky Hilton. Kris Jenner agreed, commenting, "Yes she does!!!!!"