Kathy Hilton’s Tequila Brand Led to a New Feud With Sister Kyle Richards

Many Real Housewives stars have used their fame to create businesses outside of reality TV, particularly in the beverage world. Given this, viewers shouldn’t be surprised that Kathy Hilton has found a way to make a few extra coins off of liquor.

Like any savvy businesswoman would, Kathy used her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to promote her latest investment pursuits. However, some fans, as well as Kathy’s castmates, have expressed their issues with her seemingly prioritizing a celebrity tequila line over being present on the show.

What went down and how did it lead to a feud with Kathy's sister Kyle Richards?