'RHOBH' Season 12 Features Kyle Richards Calling out Kathy Hilton for Bad-Mouthing Her

A brand-new era of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is upon us, and it's packed with more drama than ever.

On April 7, Bravo offered fans a first look at Season 12, which features the women opening up about their personal lives and struggles. From the frightening armed robbery at Dorit Kemsley's home to Erika Jayne spiraling out of control and shouting she "doesn't give a f--k about anybody else" besides herself, the tensions are high this season.