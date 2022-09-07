Kyle and Mauricio Put Their Aspen House on the Market After 'RHOBH' Season 12 Filmed
Group trips have become a staple on any Real Housewives franchise, as they bring the cast members (and, occasionally, their spouses and kids) together in an environment that is different from their usual city.
On Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the rumored-to-be-very-dramatic Aspen trip is now in full swing. Months before the Aspen trip aired on the show, speculation about potential fights and storylines began making the rounds online. Now, fans are finally getting some insight into what went down when the ladies went to Kyle Richards' Colorado house.
When the trip commenced on the Aug. 31 episode of the hit Bravo series, viewers got to see Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky's Aspen digs for the first time at length.
Some of the ladies (Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Kathy Hilton) stayed with Kyle at her house, while the rest of the group (Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsely, Sutton Stracke, Sheree Zampino, and Crystal Kung Minkoff) stayed at a home they got through Mauricio's brokerage, The Agency. Diana Jenkins chose to stay on her own at a separate hotel.
The residence was the major featured setting on the the first day of the trip, and the ladies even tried to get some answers about the group dynamic from a ghost via a Ouija board.
Though Kyle noted that the cozy ski chalet was perfect for her family, which includes her four daughters, because it didn't have room for guests, it has since been put on the market.
Keep reading to find out more about Kyle and Mauricio's former Aspen home, and to learn more about their new property in the area.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Aspen home, which they featured on 'RHOBH' Season 12, is now on the market.
On the 16th episode of the season, "Altitude Adjustment," Kyle showcased her home in Aspen, which is on East Hyman Avenue near the Roaring Fork River.
Kyle took her co-stars, Erika and Lisa, around the home, which the latter star referred to as "cute" and "chic."
After years of skiing in the area, Mauricio and Kyle purchased the three-story duplex in 2019 as their first Aspen property. About three years later, the couple put the property on the market in the summer of 2022.
Though some viewers may think that Kyle wanted to move because of what may have gone down during the group trip, the RHOBH O.G. debunked the speculation on her Instagram stories.
"Our family is growing [and] we simply need more space," she wrote in an Instagram story on June 23, per BravoTV.com.
As Kyle mentioned on the show, her original Aspen residence was four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Her eldest daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, is currently engaged to Alex Manos, and Kyle has opened up about her excitement to have grandkids.
Kyle and Mauricio first listed the property with The Agency for $9.75 million, though the price has since been dropped to $8.995. The house features 2,426 square feet of living space, per Architectural Digest, a fire pit, and natural wood and river stone elements throughout.
The property also boasts two decks, and the rooftop one features a hot tub.
The couple has already purchased another property in Aspen.
When Kyle confirmed on her Instagram stories that she was selling her house because she wanted "more space" for her growing family, she noted that she was "never leaving Aspen."
Kyle has since shared that her family now has a new home in the popular ski spot. Though she has yet to reveal exactly where her new Aspen home is located, Kyle did post a few photos of her residence on her Instagram stories in early September 2022.
The reality star moved out of her first property in August 2022, which is why she missed out when her RHUGT co-star, Teresa Giudice, wed Louie Ruelas.
Will the ladies take a trip now that Kyle and Mauricio have purchased another home in Aspen? Viewers will have to tune in to see how the first Aspen getaway goes.
New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock.