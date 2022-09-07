Kyle and Mauricio Put Their Aspen House on the Market After 'RHOBH' Season 12 Filmed

Group trips have become a staple on any Real Housewives franchise, as they bring the cast members (and, occasionally, their spouses and kids) together in an environment that is different from their usual city.

On Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the rumored-to-be-very-dramatic Aspen trip is now in full swing. Months before the Aspen trip aired on the show, speculation about potential fights and storylines began making the rounds online. Now, fans are finally getting some insight into what went down when the ladies went to Kyle Richards' Colorado house.