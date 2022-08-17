'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Who Does PK Manage at His Talent Agency?
One of the most talked-about stars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills happens to be Dorit Kemsley. And her husband — Paul Kemsley, or PK — is one of the more noteworthy husbands in the franchise due to a long-lasting career filled with tons of success.
Interestingly enough, he runs a talent management agency called Nixxi Entertainment alongside Dorit. Who exactly does he manage with his company? These are the details.
Who does PK manage with Nixxi Entertainment?
There’s no denying the fact that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is filled with some of the wealthiest and most influential individuals. PK certainly meets that standard. Two of the recognizable names he’s managed with his company include musician Boy George and Brazilian soccer legend Pelé.
According to Romper, Boy George was even named the godfather of PK‘s younger daughter.
What else does PK do for a living?
In the finance department, PK is doing incredibly well for himself. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $50 million. Along with being a celebrity talent manager with Nixxi Entertainment, he’s also a businessman with multiple business ventures under his belt. On top of that, he’s considered a reality TV star after appearing in episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside Dorit.
In 2018, PK got caught up in some legal troubles with a gambling debt of $3.6 million at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas. Throughout 2010 and 2011, he made five payments to the Bellagio to try and clear his debt.
In terms of real estate, PK has owned some very expensive properties. In 2019, he and Dorit paid $6.5 million for their Los Angeles home. As of 2022, they currently live in an Encino estate.
Where do PK and Dorit Kemsley stand in their marriage today?
Dorit opened up about her marriage with PK in February 2022. According to Bravo TV's Daily Dish, she said, “Pre-pandemic we used to have date night weekly. We’d go to our favorite restaurant, and we’d have caviar and champagne. And then, you know, with COVID those restaurants became less and less and less, but we always make time for one another."
She continued, "When we’re not together, he calls me 20 times a day and vice versa. Usually, our quality time is after I get the kids down to sleep, we get in bed, and we chat and watch our shows. So we really always make time for one another. He’s literally one of my most favorite people to be with."
Rumors about Dorit having an affair with Mauricio Umansky have made their rounds, but she's vehemently denied that.
If social media exposure is any indication of PK and Dorit’s happiness, they are doing really well. She posts sweet pictures with PK frequently. Since they both work together at Nixxi entertainment, they clearly know how to balance their work lives and personal lives.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.