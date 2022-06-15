The Top 5 Unforgettable ‘RHOBH’ Money Scandals

Others, like Erika Jayne Girardi and "friend of" Kathy Hilton, gained their fortunes with the help of their rich husbands.

No matter how the RHOBH ladies earn their money, they consistently flaunt their wealth in front of fans.

Unfortunately for some, the cameras continue rolling even when they’ve found themselves in legal trouble due to their finances.

Although the scandals didn’t end their careers, these cast members kept the audience coming back to see their money drama unfold.