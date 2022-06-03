Erika Jayne Reportedly Earns More Money for Discussing Tom Girardi on ‘RHOBH’

In 2020, however, the couple faced public scrutiny when Tom’s former clients claimed he stole from them in order to fund their extravagant lifestyle, and that $20 million went directly into Erika's LLC. The accusations cost Tom his career and, reportedly, millions.

Although Erika has denied involvement in Tom’s alleged crimes, viewers have demanded to know more about what’s going on in her pockets. Suspicions about what she knew got worse when rumors surfaced that the “XXPensive” singer received a hefty payday for spilling her tea with the world. So, how much does Erika earn on RHOBH? See what we found out.