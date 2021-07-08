Where Does Erika Jayne Live After Moving out of the Mansion She Shared With Ex-Husband Tom Girardi?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband of 20 years, Thomas Giardi, after he was accused of misappropriating about $2 million in client funds and cheating rumors surfaced.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," she told E! News. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well."