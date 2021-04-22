'RHOBH' Star Brandi Glanville Will Not Be a Cast Member on Season 11

In the world of reality television, there are always cast shake-ups and drama that shift the dynamics of a show. And when it comes to the Real Housewives franchise on Bravo, producers waste no time making changes as they see fit. The latest show to undergo a cast shake-up is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . One veteran won't be returning for the new season.

Brandi Glanville is known as a veteran who brings drama to the show from her personal life and relationships with ladies. And while most people think the more you bring to the show, the more secure your spot on the show, Brandi has learned the hard way that it doesn't work like that.

It appears that Brandi will no longer appear on the show and fans are wondering what’s going on. Read on to get the full scoop.