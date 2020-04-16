What's Been up With Brandi Glanville's Love Life Since She Left 'RHOBH'?

The drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills intensified when Brandi Glanville joined the series in Season 2. She made her Housewives debut in 2011 in a "friend" role, but she was quickly given a full-time position in Season 3 after causing drama with Kim Richards (including questioning her sobriety) and kicking Camille Grammer out of her house. After her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump deteriorated in Season 4, Brandi's days on RHOBH were numbered.

She left the show after Season 5, but she continued to cause drama. Brandi next appeared on the show in Season 9 when she got dinner with Denise Richards and told her that Kim Richards didn't like her. Though she's not an official cast member on Season 10, Brandi is back again, and she's the main source of conflict on the show. She's alleging that she had an affair with none other than Denise Richards, and that Denise has an open marriage with Aaron Phypers.

Brandi is shameless about trying to cause issues in Denise's marriage, but what's going on with her own life? She divorced actor Eddie Cibrian in 2010 after he had affairs with LeAnn Rimes and Scheana Shay, and since then, she's been candid about her romantic life. Does Brandi Glanville have a boyfriend? Find out if the Drinking and Tweeting author has someone special in her life these days.

Does Brandi Glanville have a boyfriend? When she was a cast member on RHOBH, Brandi never shied away from discussing her dating life, especially when she could use it to slam her ex-husband. Since she exited the series in a regular role in 2015, Brandi has had several public romances. In January of 2020, the reality star was spotted on a date in Thousand Oaks with former NBA star Gary Grant. The two were seen exiting a restaurant holding hands, and they arrived and left in the same vehicle. Gary was a point guard before he retired from the game in 2000, and he was previously married to Tammie Grant. Brandi and Gary have never confirmed if they are officially an item, and the two have not been publicly seen together since their January date night. Before she was seen out with the retired athlete, Brandi dished on her romance with a younger man on Bravo's RHOBH After Show in June of 2019. Source: Getty Calum Best and Brandi Glanville in 2016. "He's 10 years younger than me and he’s a waiter, so it’s just not the best fit right now," Brandi said at the time about not wanting to divulge her beau's name. From 2017 to 2018, Brandi dated billionaire Donald "DJ" Friese, but they split after Brandi accused him of talking to other girls on Instagram. She was also linked to her Famously Single co-star Calum Best.