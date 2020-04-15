Former 'RHOBH' Star Eileen Davidson Breaks Down the Real Reason She Left the Series

Fans certainly can't get enough of the Bravo series as it continues to pull back the curtain into the lives of these super-rich California-based housewives.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is ready to kick off for another season of drama, name-calling, and feuds. We certainly can't wait to watch what goes down between cast members — Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais — in Season 10.

Throughout the years, viewers have watched all of the drama unfold, and there has certainly been a lot. So, it's not surprising when some of the OG castmates decide to exit the series after years of their private antics being exposed to the public. But, when it comes to Eileen Davidson, she's setting the record straight on why she left RHOBH.

However, the Vanderpump Rules star was not going to stand for that dig. Lisa clapped back on Twitter, writing: “Mmm @eileen_davidson At least I resigned, you weren’t honest about the fact that you were fired… Now that’s a p---y move as you call it.”

If you've been an avid viewer of RHOBH, you know that Lisa Vanderpump and Eileen are not friends. But, their beef came to a head when Eileen threw mad shade at the SUR owner on Watch What Happens Live (in 2019) when Lisa skipped the Season 9 reunion special, saying it was a "p---y move."

So, was Eileen "let go" from the hit Bravo show?

Firing social media shots back-and-forth, The Young and the Restless star responded: "So @lisavanderpump and all her lovely friends! I gave this interview a year ago. Check it out around the 13:00 minute mark. Also when I left ⁦@RHOBH_⁩ bravo asked me not to discuss deets. Have a lovely day!!!”

In the 2018 interview clip, Eileen explained to the reporter that she decided to say goodbye to the Housewives franchise after three seasons because they only wanted to use her in a "limited capacity," aka she was being demoted on the series to strictly a "friend."

"They actually asked me to take a step down, and I didn't want to be involved with it," she said. "They still wanted me on, but in a limited capacity. It's not something I would want to do in that caliber ... and I never planned on doing it that long." Eileen also revealed that producers have asked her numerous times to come back and appear on the show, but she reiterated that she has no interest in doing so.

Source: Getty

Well, as anyone who follows the series knows, being a "friend" on the series means you're no longer the star of the show and have less camera time. So, we don't necessarily blame Eileen for saying goodbye. Another cast member from the RHOBH that fans also had to part ways with is restaurateur Ms. Vanderpump after claiming the series is "emotionally too difficult to deal with.” As an OG series regular, we're certainly going to miss our favorite Brit.