Why Are Dorit Kemsley and Dana Wilkey From 'RHOBH' Feuding?

Rumors of this alleged affair first surfaced in May 2022, when a blind-item site posted about a "west coast Housewife" having an affair with another Housewife's husband. Not to mention, viewers of an RHOBH episode that aired that month took note of Dorit kissing Mauricio's shoulder and apparently got in a tizzy about it online.

But then Dana stepped into the mix in August 2022 when she posted a photoshopped movie poster of Dorit with Mauricio to get people talking. The title on the poster? An Affair to Remember. Dorit commented on the post saying, “Is something wrong with you, woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life that you have nothing better to do?”