Dorit Kemsley Opened Up About Her Terrifying Home Invasion on the 'RHOBH' Season 12 Premiere

While Erika Jayne's separation from Tom Girardi and his subsequent legal issues dominated the eleventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's another legal matter that will grab viewers' attention on Season 12: the robbery at Paul "PK" and Dorit Kemsley's home.

The twelfth season of Bravo's hit 90210 franchise kicked off on May 11, and the debut episode features an in-depth look at the harrowing robbery that made headlines back in October 2021.