'RHOBH' Alum Adrienne Maloof Has a Different Life Now Than When She Was on the Show

'RHOBH' Alum Adrienne Maloof Has a Different Life Now Than When She Was on the ShowBy Elizabeth Randolph
Feb. 23 2022, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof has been busy since leaving the show as a full-time cast member after Season 3. While she hasn’t been a regular on the series since departing in 2013, she's appeared as a guest on several other seasons. She continues to remain a fan-favorite, so much so that many fans would love to see her return alongside current cast members Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.
What has Adrienne been up to since exiting the show, and will she ever return full-time? Here's what we know.
What has ‘RHOBH’ alum Adrienne Maloof been doing since leaving the show?
Throughout her time on the show, Adrienne shared her life as a mother and wife. On RHOBH, she frequently opened up about her marital issues with now ex-husband, Paul Nassif. The couple separated shortly after Adrienne got fired from RHOBH in Season 3, and eventually divorced after three sons and 11 years of marriage.
Fans also got a look inside Adrienne's life as a career woman. We watched her struggle with her family's ownership of the Sacramento Kings and work to release her short-lived designer shoe line. (Yes, the shoes dubbed the "Maloof Hoof" by Lisa Vanderpump, much to Adrienne's chagrin.)
Since leaving the show, the Albuquerque, New Mexico native has continued working on her businesses as a co-owner of Maloof Companies. The family has their hands in a wide range of ventures which Adrienne has stock in. They own TV and film production companies, run and sponsor skateboarding competitions, have minority ownership of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, and retain a tiny percentage of the Palms Casino Resort.
The family business, which Adrienne joined in 1980, has earned her a great deal of money over time. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Adrienne's net worth is an estimated $50 million dollars. Even post-divorce, it's certainly enough to keep her in the fabulous lifestyle that we saw on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
As for her personal life, Adrienne is reportedly single at the moment, though she's has had several romances since divorcing Paul. One of Adrienne’s former lovers was Rod Stewart’s son, Sean. At the time of their relationship, she was 52 while he was 31. After their relationship ended, Us Weekly reported that Adrienne began an on-again, off-again romance with Jacob Busch of the Anheuser-Busch beer empire.
What has ‘RHOBH’ star Adrienne Maloof said about coming back to the show?
Despite getting fired after Season 3, Adrienne made several appearances in later seasons of RHOBH. Of her cameos, she told HollywoodLife, “It’s nice when you really can get back amongst the fans.”
Adrienne added that she and Bravo's Andy Cohen have discussed her returning as a full-time cast member, though she gave a coy response when asked if she was actually considering reclaiming her diamond after several years off TV.
“You do miss [the show], occasionally, when you see your extended family, and I always say it’s a little dysfunctional, but it is a family,” she shared. “[Andy and I] always have conversations about this or that or appearances; you never know.”