'RHOBH' Alum Adrienne Maloof Has a Different Life Now Than When She Was on the Show

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof has been busy since leaving the show as a full-time cast member after Season 3. While she hasn’t been a regular on the series since departing in 2013, she's appeared as a guest on several other seasons. She continues to remain a fan-favorite, so much so that many fans would love to see her return alongside current cast members Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

What has Adrienne been up to since exiting the show, and will she ever return full-time? Here's what we know.