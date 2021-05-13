Rod Stewart's Son Is Apparently Dating Audrina Partridge — and Is on 'The Hills' Reboot

Back in November 2020, it was reported that Rod Stewart's son (yes, the Rod Stewart), Sean Stewart, would be appearing on The Hills: New Beginnings . Why exactly is Sean on The Hills reboot? It's because he's dating Audrina Partridge . But don't expect to see a lot of him this season, because he's not an official cast member.

Audrina and Sean, according to Page Six , met through mutual friends Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. Since The Hills: New Beginnings premieres tonight, May 12, you may have some questions about this guest star.

Who's Rod Stewart's son?

Rod Stewart's eldest son with ex wife Alana Stewart, Sean Stewart, is 40 years old and basically famous for being Rod Stewart's son, getting into a lot of legal trouble, and, at some point, owning a clothing store called Dirty Weekend (which may or may not be active — the website simply says the store will be opening up soon, but Sean launched it in 2015). And now he's going to be known for being Audrina Partidge's boyfriend and appearing on The Hills: New Beginnings.

Not that Sean is a stranger to reality TV shows. In 2007, Sean appeared in Sons of Hollywood, a reality show that aired on the A&E Network. The show ran for 13 episodes but was never renewed for a second season. The following year, he was in VH1's Celebrity Rehab. Then in 2015, he was in E!'s show Stewarts & Hamiltons with his sister Kimberly and mom Alana. The show only lasted eight episodes.

As far as his legal troubles go, Sean has gotten into quite a few messes.

In 2019, Sean and his dad got physical with a security guard at a hotel called Breakers in Florida. Right on the cusp of 2020, the Stewarts were seemingly not let into a private event at the hotel, started to cause a scene and reportedly refused to leave when asked. One of the security guards placed his hand on Sean's chest to get him to back off, and in return, Sean shoved him. Rod stepped in and punched the security guard in the ribs.

At some point, they faced charges for Battery. Rod apologized and a source told PEOPLE, "It was a brief misunderstanding and neither Rod nor Sean were detained. Apologies were exchanged and there were no injuries.”

However, there have been other times Sean has gotten in trouble for getting physical. In 2001, Sean allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old at a restaurant in Malibu, Calif. He was reportedly sentenced to 90 days, anger management courses, and rehab for his drug and alcohol use. He also paid the victim $5,600 for damages done. In 2007, he threw bricks at a couple — this ended up with him in court. In 2006, he got into a fight at the LAX nightclub in Hollywood (the case ended up being dismissed, though).

In 2015, Sean was arrested for riding a luggage carousel in Miami, which we admit, we always wanted to do when we were kids. Turns out, you can get arrested for that. Sean ended up paying a fine and that was that. “There wasn’t any like foul play or illegal behavior, it was just me taking a joke a little too far," Sean told The Daily Mail Australia.

Sean has also been very frank about his drug use, telling Brandi Glanville, "I’ve done my partying. I’ve done enough drugs to kill Hollywood.” These days? Well, he may or may not lead a more laid back, violence-free lifestyle. According to his Instagram, he likes to lounge with his pooch, Prince Rodrick.

He spends time on the beach.

And he likes nice cars.

