Audrina Patridge Reveals That She "Kissed" This 'Hills' Co-Star

In the Season 2 trailer of The Hills: New Beginnings, Audrina Patridge opens up about the hardships of being a single mom and dating, saying, "I don't want to end up with the wrong guy."

The reality star filed for divorce and a temporary restraining order in 2017 from ex Corey Bohan. The two initially began dating in 2008 and tied the knot in 2016. Just one year later, the duo split, and the actress accused her athlete ex of domestic violence and emotional abuse.