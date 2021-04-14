Audrina Patridge Reveals That She "Kissed" This 'Hills' Co-Star

Audrina Patridge Reveals That She "Kissed" This 'Hills' Co-StarBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Apr. 14 2021, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
In the Season 2 trailer of The Hills: New Beginnings, Audrina Patridge opens up about the hardships of being a single mom and dating, saying, "I don't want to end up with the wrong guy."
The reality star filed for divorce and a temporary restraining order in 2017 from ex Corey Bohan. The two initially began dating in 2008 and tied the knot in 2016. Just one year later, the duo split, and the actress accused her athlete ex of domestic violence and emotional abuse.
"She finally felt she couldn’t deal with the emotional abuse and fear any longer,” a source told People. “She realized that she needed to end things for good. She got the restraining order because she was afraid how he would retaliate when she filed for divorce, so she had to get some additional protection.”
Following their divorce, Audrina has since been linked to other guys. So, is the MTV star dating anyone at the moment?
Who is Audrina Patridge dating? 'The Hills' star is seemingly single.
Following her divorce from Corey, Audrina reportedly began dating actor Josh Henderson (via Us Weekly). However, their relationship cooled after the reality TV star claimed that she wanted to just "focus on filming" and pursuing her career. Adding, "I don’t think I’m ready for anything super serious yet.”
In November 2020, Us Weekly reported that Audrina was casually seeing Rod Stewart's son Sean Stewart, and the two were "getting to know each other." A source told the outlet that "neither of them are looking for a serious relationship right now. He is dating around, and they are not exclusively by any means."
While the romance rumors regarding Audrina and Sean have not been confirmed, the Sorority Row actress did reveal that she hooked up with one of her Hills co-stars.
Are Audrina Patridge and Brody Jenner dating?
In the Season 2 trailer, Audrina reveals that she and her co-star Brody Jenner kissed. While fans will have to wait and see how their relationship plays out, the pair are seemingly both single at the moment.
In 2019, Brody and Kaitlynn Carter decided to call it quits on their relationship. According to the couple's reps, their split was amicable.
“They love and respect one another and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” their reps told People.
At the time of their 2019 split, a source explained to the outlet that the duo had been having "issues for years."
“It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them," the insider told the outlet. “It got so bad that Kaitlynn had actually moved out before they started filming but then moved back in. Doing The Hills magnified a lot of things in their marriage. And it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it.”
In 2020, Kaitlynn opened up about their relationship and claimed that the two were still great friends.
Watch Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings on May 12 at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.