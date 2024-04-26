Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Summer House 'Summer House' Lindsay Hubbard Is Venturing Back Into the Dating World "I'm having fun," Lindsay Hubbard said during a March 2024 episode of 'Watch What Happens Live.' "I'm dating, I'm having fun, I'm really busy." By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 26 2024, Published 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In August 2023, news broke that Summer House co-stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard had called off their engagement and gone their separate ways. A few weeks later, on Sept. 14, 2023, Lindsay stated in a since-deleted Instagram post that the breakup wasn't her choice, nothing that she did not "agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first."

Nearly nine months have passed since Lindsay confirmed her split from Carl, leaving fans eager to learn: Is she back in the dating scene? Here's everything we know about Lindsay Hubbard's current love life!

So, is 'Summer House' star Lindsay Hubbard dating again?

During a March 2024 episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked the Summer House star if she has put herself back out there for love. Lindsay responded with a smile, stating, "I'm having fun. I'm dating, I'm having fun, I'm really busy, I have a lot of projects, I just bought a house in Nashville."

While she clarified that she isn't dating anyone specific in Nashville, she didn't dismiss the idea of going on dates there. However, she made it crystal clear that she won't be dating any fellow Bravolebrities anytime soon.

"I'm done with these boys on Bravo...," she said during the March 1, 2024, episode of Us Weekly's Happy Hour: Sip or Spill. She continued, "Listen, I am looking at men in other industries. They can be in the entertainment industry... just maybe not reality TV."

Lindsay soft-launched her new boyfriend in April 2024.

Just over a month after revealing her return to dating, Lindsay shocked her social media followers with brief glimpses of her new alleged boyfriend. Among a collection of new photos captured in late April 2024 during Lindsay's trip to Portugal for a friend's wedding, fans have caught sight of her alongside a mystery man.

"I truly don't think I've ever seen water so turquoise," Lindsay captioned a snapshot of the sandy shores on her Instagram story. In the image shared by the gossip Instagram account @BravoandCocktails, a man's shadow is visible on the sand. "[Lindsay] coming at us [with] a soft launch of someone!!" the fan page added in their own Instagram Story post.

