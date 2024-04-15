Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Summer House A Selfie Hints That Ciara and West’s ‘Summer House’ Romance Is Still Going Strong West came clean on 'Watch What Happens Live' and said that Ciara did visit his family’s farm and that his parents “love her.” By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 15 2024, Published 8:50 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

As a newcomer to Summer House, West Wilson quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his sweet and quirky demeanor. Unlike his fellow newbie, Jesse Solomon, West honed in on only one woman romantically — Ciara Miller. Their interactions were immediately flirtatious, and soon enough they were smooching and snuggling regularly. They had their first sleepover in a tent, and it’s clear that they really liked each other, but are Ciara and West still together?

Issues of love were at the forefront of Summer House Season 8. Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s impending nuptials were overshadowed by their constant fighting. The amount of vitriol from their fights had several other members of the house feeling like they shouldn’t get married at all. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula also had issues in their marriage, and Paige DeSorbo approached her relationship with Craig Conover with too much caution.

Are Ciara and West from ‘Summer House’ still together?

West recently made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, where he was naturally asked about the status of his relationship with Ciara. He played coy, saying that viewers would need to keep watching to see what happens to their romance. However, he did drop a little hint thanks to a fan noticing something in a selfie Ciara posted after filming. The selfie indicated that Ciara was in West’s home state of Missouri, which he didn't deny.

Ciara and West’s simmering romance brought much needed wholesomeness to Season 8.

West’s endearing personality made him seem well-suited for Ciara. He wasn't interested in drama and being surrounded by it. West also wasn't interested in getting to know anyone else romantically. He listened to Ciara and didn't try to push her into doing anything too fast. Things seemed to be headed in a good direction for the couple, despite Ciara’s fears following her previous relationships.

Ciara had rough relationships in the past.

Ciara spoke briefly with West about her past relationship struggles. The guy she dated before West left her feeling hurt and humiliated. She dated fellow Winter House star Austen Kroll, and their romance was featured heavily in the first season. Things ended dramatically when Austen decided to make out with Lindsay at her birthday party. Despite the embarrassment, Ciara was able to get closure with Austen, but the experience made her wary of dating another cast member.

A visit to the family farm could mean love is still in the air for Ciara and West.