What Is West Wilson's Job? The 'Summer House' Star Has a Super Cool Career West's job would make filming for Summer House an easy commute, since the show takes place on Long Island. By Melissa Willets Mar. 14 2024, Updated 12:40 p.m. ET

The weather may be hot, hot, hot on Summer House on Bravo, but one of its stars, West Wilson, has a super cool job outside of the reality show. Indeed, West Wilson has been interfacing with stars who are more comfortable on a field or diamond instead of TV.

So what is West's job when he's not entertaining us with his exploits on Summer House? Read on for the details — and, we'll even reveal if West is dating anyone special.

So, what is West Wilson's cool job off-screen?

West is more than just a pretty face on Summer House. He's also a sports journalist. Indeed, per the reality star's LinkedIn, he works as a Sports Social and Editorial Producer at Complex.

The Bravo alum's bio states, that he is "Originally from Columbia, Missouri and [a] former student athlete at Montana State University." He also says he is "Currently a producer and host at Bleacher Report in New York City." West's location would make filming for Summer House an easy commute, since the show takes place on Long Island, a short commute from the city.

Meanwhile, some reports claim he may experience unemployment during his stint on the show, and his bio hints at this as well. But his LinkedIn states he still works at Complex Networks at time of writing, so it's unclear what the exact status of his employment is.

So, is West Wilson dating anyone?

Per the newbie's bio on Bravo, the Season 8 Missouri native is "a 28-year-old sports journalist." "West Wilson was introduced to the group through Lindsay, whom he met out one night in the city," the bio further states. "After being laid off during a mass staff change, he is on the hunt for the next opportunity. When it comes to dating, West’s biggest hurdle is being able to commit."

Finally, the bio says, "As he turns on his Midwestern charm and quickly focuses his attention on a fellow housemate, will this be his chance to push himself to take things past the casual dating stage?"

The "casual dating stage" does not include his "accidental sleepover" with Summer House castmate Kyle Cooke, however hilarious the moment may have been.

West may be dating co-star Ciara Miller, with the beginning of their potential relationship being chronicled on the show. But Ciara already says that coupling up with West is a bit anxiety producing for her.

"I usually date guys who are in, like, their mid-thirties; 33 is like, the youngest — and he's 28," Ciara says in a confessional following their first date. "It just makes me a little bit nervous. I think that guys that age, they're [in their] prime, they're having the time of their life. He's not thinking about ... literally anything!"