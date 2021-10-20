Kyle and Amanda Might Get Their Relationship Back on Track in 'Winter House'

Those who loved Bravo's Summer House and Southern Charm are in luck. Now, we're getting a crossover in the form of Winter House . This show will be about some favorites from both shows going on a 17-day vacation together in a new location. Even though the first season of the show will only be six episodes long, there will probably be tons of drama.

But where is Winter House filmed? Considering the name of the show, we can expect a pretty cold climate, one with snow, for sure. Here's what we know about the show's location.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Winter House was filmed at a 6,600-square-foot home in Stowe that sold in November 2020 for $1.2 million. According to a listing on Redfin , the house is huge. It's got six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and a three-car garage.

According to Bravo , the members of the Winter House will be spending their vacation in Stowe, Vt. According to the town's website , Stowe is the ski capital of the east coast. Aside from skiing, there are plenty more activities to do there, like snowboarding, dog sledding, fat biking (think mountain biking but on snow), and more.

Kyle Cook and Amanda Batula will both be in 'Winter House.'

The residents of Winter House won't all be visiting Stowe for the first time. Kyle Cook, from the cast of Summer House, is pretty familiar with the location. In fact, his Bravo TV bio says that he and his family have been skiing in Stowe for generations. He's ridden sleighs, snowmobiles, sleds, and has been snowboarding before.

But not everyone has as much experience with the slopes. According to her Bravo bio, Kyle's fiancée, Amanda Batula is willing to learn new things. Maybe Winter House will give Kyle and Amanda the chance to work on their relationship. Over their time on Summer House, there were a lot of ups and downs.

It's no secret that Kyle has cheated on Amanda. But now, the couple has moved on and it looks like they're working on their future together. However, looking at the trailer for Winter House, Kyle may not have changed his ways. Clips show him flirting with other women and he may have even slept with someone else.