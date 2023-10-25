Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Winter House All About 'Winter House' Star Kory Keefer's Relationship 'Winter House' star Kory Keefer announced in a Season 3 episode that he's dating someone, leaving many to wonder who he's in a relationship with. By Joseph Allen Oct. 25 2023, Published 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@korykeefer

The Gist: Winter House star Kory Keefer and Summer House star Sam Feher met while Kory was on Summer House

They confirmed in April 2023 that they were dating.

Kory said they haven't put labels on the relationship yet, but that he really liked her.

Some people suspect that Kory and Sam are no longer together now, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Season 3 of Bravo's Winter House started off with a somewhat startling revelation. The premiere episode aired on Oct. 24, 2023, and in it, the cast went around and offered up their relationship status. While most people had fairly predictable statuses, though, Kory Keefer's was anything but.

After an awkward pause in which Kory sort of choked down some food, he explained that he was actually in a relationship. "So, I met a girl last summer in the Hamptons and we're seeing each other," he said in the episode. Now, many want to know more about Samantha Feher, Kory's current beau.

Who is Kory Keefer dating?

Kory is dating Samantha Feher, one of the stars of Summer House. The two met when Kory made a guest appearance on Summer House, and they have been dating since April 2023. In a confessional, Kory gave some more detail about their relationship status, saying: "I like her a lot but ... we haven't put a label on it to make it official. It's a real gray area where I can have a little bit more fun but ... I don't know how to say that properly without sounding like a douchebag."

In April 2023, when Sam confirmed their relationship, she made it sound like they had a pretty special connection. "One of the things that I think is really special about Kory and about our relationship is that he gives me permission to be my biggest, most authentic, most unapologetic self," she exclusively told Distractify at the time. "You've seen in the first half of the summer, me like really wanting that from a guy and me not being able to find that. And when Kory comes, I always say like, that's when I became me."

Kory seemed less committed on 'Winter House.'

Although Sam seemed all in when discussing their relationship, Kory was more hesitant on Winter House, and agreed when Katie suggested that it was a "situationship." Danielle, on the other hand, wanted Kory to be more committed. "Kory's in a relationship," she said. "It's not casual. It's annoying because I love who he's 'seeing.'"

Are Kory and Sam still together?

Given some of Kory's responses and rumors that have been swirling around the show, some suspect that Kory and Sam are no longer together in the present. Rumors have swirled that Kory may have cheated on Sam, fueled in part by a Deux Moi post.