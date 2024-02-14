Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Inside the Heartwarming Tale of Tom Schwartz and His Triplet Brothers Tom Schwartz finally has someone to gush over other than bestie Tom Sandoval — his triplet brothers. And their relationship is pretty adorable. By Jamie Lerner Feb. 13 2024, Published 9:01 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Every season of Vanderpump Rules is dramatic, but Season 10's drama involving "Scandoval" takes the cake. And even though Sandoval’s bestie, Tom Schwartz, is linked to the affair in his own way, he has more going on in his life than his best friend and business partner's mistakes. This includes Tom's brothers, who are triplets, younger than him, and often get into antics.

However, Tom Schwartz’s brother, Brandon Schwartz, has been on a cancer journey for several years, which Tom discussed on Winter House in addition to the rest of his complicated life. But Tom opens up about his other brother Bert's struggle with his own health issues during Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

Tom Schwartz has three brothers who are triplets, Billy, Bert, and Brandon.

Every reality star has a family that appears from time to time, but no one is as adorable as Tom Schwartz’s triplet brothers. In 2017, Tom spoke with The Daily Dish about his little brothers: “The ballad of Billy, Burt, and Brandon. They’re the best. I love my brothers so much … They’re such sweet kids. They have such a great dynamic. It’s a dynamic that only triplets can have. They have so much history and chemistry.”

In fact, the Schwartz triplets even appeared on Vanderpump Rules and got makeovers! They’ve always been close, although Tom said they didn’t take advantage of their similar looks to cause mischief. “They didn't fully utilize the fact that they were triplets because, in the beginning, they did look identical," he said.

"They weren't technically identical, but they looked identical for a long [time], but now their weights have fluctuated a little bit or they have different facial hair. They're really easy to distinguish now."

Describing their dynamic, Tom explained, “They're like the three stooges, and I mean that in an endearing way, not in a judgmental way. I love hanging out with them. It's non-stop entertainment and they have huge hearts. They're such good kids. I like to bust their balls. I do give them a hard time, but ultimately I love them." It’s clear that he loves them since he posts about them from time to time to celebrate them.

Tom also has a sister, two half-sisters, and a half-brother.

While Bravo fans might be most familiar with Tom’s triplet brothers, his family extends far and wide. He and his older sister, Natalie, used to dress up together for Halloween. He shared a throwback pic of the two of them on his Instagram with the caption, “Me and my sister 10/11/1989 edition. I think I’m hipster Freddy, no clue who Natalie is here.” Much less is known about Tom’s half-siblings, who have managed to stay out of the spotlight for the most part.

One of Tom Schwartz’s brothers, Brandon, has been dealing with cancer.

Enough of Tom’s life has been in the spotlight thanks to his reality television career. In an April 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live discussing Vanderpump Rules Season 10, Tom shared how he was going through a tough time. “I was going through some real-life, high-stakes stuff,” he said. “I was in the middle of a divorce, I was going bankrupt, my dad almost died, my brother got cancer … I was consumed in my own little world.”

While Tom hasn’t revealed much to the public about Brandon’s bout with cancer, he shared a pic on Instagram of Brandon in Oct. 2022 with the caption, “My brother Brando got his hair back post chemo. Send this man some love.” This was Tom’s first public announcement about his brother’s cancer, and since then, he’s just mentioned it shortly in interviews. In a more recent Oct. 22, 2023, post, Tom shared a selfie with Brandon in a hospital bed throwing up the peace sign.

Tom Schwartz's brother Burt has his own health problems.