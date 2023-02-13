'Summer House' Welcomes 25-Year-Old Samantha Feher Into the Mix
As the winter chill does its thing, some folks prefer to head to where the temperature is warm and possible hookups can manifest. In other words, Bravo’s Summer House is preparing to air its seventh season.
Over the years, the series has kept viewers entertained with tons of relationship drama, friendship scuffles, and love triangles.
Although the series has many cast members returning, producers have decided to add some new personalities into the mix, including Samantha Feher.
So, who is the blond newbie? Will she fit in with the cast? Here’s the tea on Samantha Feher.
Samantha Feher is a content creator and entrepreneur in New York City.
Hello, Samantha! One of the biggest parallels between cast members of Summer House is that many of them are models, influencers, or content creators.
As for Samantha, she fits right in when it comes to her career.
According to Samantha’s LinkedIn page, she's a “Manhattan-based entrepreneur, content creator, and journalist” with tons of experience.
She previously worked for big names like Cosmopolitan and Cynthia Rowley and also started her own creative agency called Fehrer Agency, which has collaborated with various brands including Revlon and Victoria’s Secret PINK.
As she notes on LinkedIn, her self-titled agency "helps both early-stage startups and well-established brands across fashion, tech, editorial, and travel build healthy social identities and communities." She also founded a digital retail business called Supper Club, for which she serves as CEO.
As of now, Samantha has a little over 52,000 followers on Instagram. However, we predict that she will earn a larger following as Season 7 rolls out.
Samantha Feher is looking for a suitable romantic partner.
Per Samantha’s Bravo bio, it appears that she’s ready for a fun time. Since Samatha is very hardworking, Summer House comes in clutch as a way to kick back and take a vacation from her normal life.
That said, Summer House is known for interesting hookups, and it seems as if Samantha is ready for some changes in the love department.
“Samantha has a consistent roster of four or five men and is keeping things casual until there’s someone worth dropping everyone else for,” her Bravo bio reads. "But with an overly ambitious personality and party animal lifestyle, can she find a partner who is able to keep up?"
Although Samantha seemingly has friends with benefits, there is a huge possibility that she may stumble upon “the one” during the forthcoming season of Summer House.
Who could it be? Only time will tell.
Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.