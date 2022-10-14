Who Is Rachel Clark From 'Winter House'?

If the First Look of Winter House Season 2 is any indication, Rachel appears to be getting cozy with Jason. (If you remember, Lindsay and Jason were casually seeing each other after Season 1 of Winter House. Lindsay revealed during this past season of Summer House that she and him had a pregnancy scare. This will be the first time we'll see them together since learning that information.)

We think Rachel is going to be an amazing addition to the cast and spice things up a bit.

Be sure to catch new episodes of Winter House on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo!