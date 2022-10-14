Who Is Rachel Clark From 'Winter House'?
Much has changed since the first season of Winter House for our favorite New Yorkers and Charlestonians: Amanda and Kyle are married, Paige and Craig are together, Carl and Lindsay are engaged, just to name a few. It's bound to be an exciting season to watch with all of these new relationship dynamics unfolding before our eyes.
And the latter doesn't even account for all the new people added to the cast. Not only are Vanderpump Rules cast members Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz joining the crew in Vermont (which is a genius move by the producers), but we have three new cast members joining: Jessica Stocker, Kory Keefer, and Rachel Clark. Rachel may look familiar to you because we actually met her on Summer House. Let us explain...
Rachel Clark is a floral designer!
And an amazing floral designer at that! The reason we've met her before is because she stepped in to save the day and do the flowers for Kyle and Amanda's wedding after their florist dropped out at the last minute. Her business Instagram is full of amazing designs for brands such as Loverboy (obvi), boohoo, and Kendal Jenner's 818 Tequila, just to name a few. She was even on Florist Review's "Top 35 Under 35" florists to watch.
This is also not Rachel's first stint on a reality TV show...
Rachel appeared as a contestant on the second season of HBO Max's Full Bloom, a competition style show for up-and-coming florists where the winner takes home $100,000. (She didn't win, however she did recently win another competition called Dare to Bloom.)
Not only is she good at florals, but she's giving FASHUN as well.
A scroll through Rachel's Instagram feed is giving us all the florals and fashions we could ever want. She's definitely serving LEWKS, honey. Can't wait to see all her winter cozy fits. Rachel is 100% going to give Paige a run for her money.
Rachel is also "single and ready to mingle."
Her cast bio reads:
Rachel was introduced to a few of the housemates after saving the day with her floral arrangements at Kyle and Amanda’s wedding. Single and ready to mingle, Rachel is not a fan of the cold, but she’s always up for new adventures. When a new romance sparks in the house, Rachel will have to figure out if she’s ready to deal with her hesitations about commitment and learn to open up.
If the First Look of Winter House Season 2 is any indication, Rachel appears to be getting cozy with Jason. (If you remember, Lindsay and Jason were casually seeing each other after Season 1 of Winter House. Lindsay revealed during this past season of Summer House that she and him had a pregnancy scare. This will be the first time we'll see them together since learning that information.)
We think Rachel is going to be an amazing addition to the cast and spice things up a bit.
Be sure to catch new episodes of Winter House on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo!