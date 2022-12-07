Rachel Clark From 'Winter House' Breaks Down the Meaning Behind Her Epic Chin Tattoo (EXCLUSIVE)
This fall, things heat up in Stowe, Vt., where the cast of Bravo’s widely popular reality show spinoff Winter House reconvened for Season 2.
Along with lovebirds Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo, newlyweds Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula return for the second installment of the series. In addition, a few newcomers joined the cast — one of which is Rachel Clark.
Whether it's floral design or body art — Rachel’s creativity knows no bounds. The Winter House star dons a tiny tattoo on her chin that has pretty much stolen the show this season. Rachel broke down what her ink means in an exclusive interview with Distractify.
Rachel Clark from ‘Winter House’ reveals the true meaning behind her epic chin tattoo.
While many are curious about the true meaning behind Rachel’s face tat, they’ll be surprised to learn that there isn’t one. Many mistake the tattoo for a birthmark, but actually, it’s a rose that Rachel got tattooed on a whim.
“Honestly, I got it several years ago, during my ‘lost years’ — when I just entered the floral industry and I was struggling and I was working in restaurants and cafés and stuff,” she told Distractify. “I woke up one morning and I was like, 'I want this on my face.'”
Within a matter of hours, the deed was done.
“And that was that,” the Winter House star shared. “Honestly, there's no other deep meaning to it. I just thought it was cool and emphasizes my jawline. And we love that.”
Although the tiny rose on her chin holds no real sentimental value, she has several other tattoos that do!
‘Winter House’ star Rachel Clark has more than 30 tattoos!
Rachel is no stranger to the tattoo parlor, as she has more than 30 pieces to date! When it comes to getting inked, her motto is, “go big, or go home!”
“I mean, like, I have a hand tattoo and everything,” the Bravo star revealed. “I mean, some of them are tiny. And you know, some are secret.”
Though, recently, Rachel recently got another tattoo that’s pretty hard to hide.
“I really love this new neck tattoo I got a couple months ago,” she gushed. For Rachel, her new ink represents her commitment to her craft.
“When I got the stencil, I was like, ‘I'm tattooing my neck! I'm very much so like, dedicated to my craft now,'” Rachel recalled. She said although her neck tat is her new favorite, there are some others that deserve honorable mention.
“Like maybe like the flowers on my hand. And some other ones that like represent family members that have passed away are obviously like very special to me,” Rachel added.
You can see Rachel on new episodes of Winter House Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.