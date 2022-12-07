Rachel Clark From 'Winter House' Breaks Down the Meaning Behind Her Epic Chin Tattoo (EXCLUSIVE)

This fall, things heat up in Stowe, Vt., where the cast of Bravo’s widely popular reality show spinoff Winter House reconvened for Season 2.

Along with lovebirds Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo, newlyweds Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula return for the second installment of the series. In addition, a few newcomers joined the cast — one of which is Rachel Clark.