Did Kyle and Amanda Get a Prenup? 'Summer House' Fans WonderBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 25 2022, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Marriage is so much more than a gorgeous wedding where you say “I do” to the love of your life. It comes with the vow of being by your beau's side through sickness, health, and any other difficulties life may bring. Since we all know that no marriage is perfect and divorce is always an unfortunate possibility, many couples opt for a prenuptial agreement before they officially tie the knot. However, Summer House stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke are not seeing eye to eye on the topic.
Despite Amanda being open about her beliefs about prenups, the topic weighed heavily on both Amanda and Kyle. Now, fans are wondering whether Amanda and Kyle signed a prenuptial agreement before they walked down the aisle. Here’s everything we know.
It’s unclear if Amanda and Kyle signed a prenup before getting hitched.
Folks wondering whether Amanda and Kyle made the decision to sign a prenup before tying the knot will, unfortunately, be left in suspense for a little longer. At this time, there is no telling if Amanda and Kyle have a prenup agreement.
Even though signing a prenup is about erring on the side of caution — should divorce become a factor down the line — Amanda made it very clear throughout Season 6 that she wasn't thrilled about getting one.
However, since Season 6 is two episodes away from ending, viewers will be able to find out if Kyle and Amanda decided to sign their prenup or throw it out.
One thing’s for certain: Amanda and Kyle are absolutely smitten with one another. So, no matter how things pan out, we’re sure they’ll come to a compromise.
Amanda and Kyle reportedly tied the knot on September 25, 2021.
Aside from the drama on Summer House, marriage is in the air. Bravo's The Daily Dish shares that even though the pair have had their share of spats throughout Season 6, Amanda and Kyle are officially a married couple.
The entertainment site reports that Amanda and Kyle got hitched on Sept. 25, 2022, in a beautiful ceremony held at Amanda’s parents’ home in Hillsborough, N.J. The couple, who famously battled cheating struggles, shared that marriage was always in the cards for them.
"I don't think, for me, [the wedding] was ever, like, going to be called off,” Amanda shared on Season 6. “I think you want to feel like you're in the best possible place as a couple leading up to your wedding day and on your wedding day. You just want it to be blissful and the happiest you've ever been."
Early in Season 6, Kyle also revealed that he didn’t have any doubts about marrying Amanda.
“You know, I just didn't have any doubts,” Kyle said on the series. “I just was like, hey, we've gone through worse and come out stronger on the other end, and I think that's exactly what's going to happen."
Congratulations to Amanda and Kyle! We wish you both all the happiness in the world.
Catch new episodes of Summer House Mondays on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST.