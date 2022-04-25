Early in Season 6, Kyle also revealed that he didn’t have any doubts about marrying Amanda.

“You know, I just didn't have any doubts,” Kyle said on the series. “I just was like, hey, we've gone through worse and come out stronger on the other end, and I think that's exactly what's going to happen."

Congratulations to Amanda and Kyle! We wish you both all the happiness in the world.

Catch new episodes of Summer House Mondays on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST.