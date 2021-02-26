Do Amanda Batula's Parents Like Her Fiancée, 'Summer House' Cast Member Kyle Cooke?

During Season 3, Episode 14, the season finale of Summer House, Amanda's parents, Frank and Donna Batula, attend a party for Kyle and Amanda's joint business venture, Loverboy, a sparkling hard tea. In Amanda's confessional, she talks about her parents being there for her, even though they're still not happy about Kyle cheating on her.

She says in the episode, "My parents have loved Kyle since the day they met him, but given Kyle's cheating, they're here tonight to support me but not necessarily to support our relationship." When Kyle is left alone with Frank, he tells him that he's planning on proposing that night and asks for her father's blessing. Frank was quite surprised, but he does give Kyle his blessing. Frank would have never let Kyle ask for Amanda's hand in marriage if he and Donna did not like him.

Recently Kyle and Amanda were on Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live, and played a game of truth or drink, during which Amanda was asked to reveal, “On a scale of one to 10, how much do your parents really like Kyle?” She replied, “I would say probably like a solid eight-and-a-half."

So it seems that Kyle is back in their good graces, and they like him enough to call him their son-in-law.