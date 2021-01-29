Amanda Gorman Was Raised by a Single Mother Who Always Supported Her Craft

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman has made a big name for herself since she made the stage her own as the country welcomed President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris into the White House. Since then, her books have been flying off virtual and physical shelves and she's even signed a modeling contract.

But Amanda can thank her mom for at least part of her success. Even though her dad doesn't seem to have been in her life, her mom raised her and her siblings as a single parent.