Entertainment
Taylor Swift Fans Think Gigi Hadid's Daughter's Name Is Revealed on 'Evermore'

By

Updated

In September 2020, Zayn Malik took to Twitter to announce the birth of his and Gigi Hadid's baby girl. He announced to the world, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."

Gigi posted an announcement to her Instagram as well, writing, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

What neither of them shared at the time — or since — is the name of their daughter.

What's Gigi Hadid's baby's name?

Neither Gigi nor Zayn have shared the name they've given their daughter yet, nor have they shared full photos — which is totally their prerogative. Reportedly though, their child's name is "very special."

An insider stated, "They're holding onto as much privacy as they can," but feel "overjoyed" about their daughter's birth. Apparently, it's a lot that we even got a birth announcement to begin with. The insider added, "What Zayn released on social media was more than anyone expected, but he couldn't help it. He's got his two girls and that's all he needs." 

Of course, fans want to know, and are super interested whether Gigi (whose father is Palestinian and mother is Dutch) and Zayn (whose father is Pakistani-British and mother is English-Irish) will give their child a unique name. (FYI though, just because you identify with a certain ethnicity or culture, doesn't necessarily mean you have to give your child a name that reflects it.) If they do honor their respective heritages through their child, that's also beautiful. But obviously, the decision is Zayn and Gigi's alone.

However, if Gigi and Zayn wanted to name their daughter "Betty," we're pretty sure everyone would be all about it. Considering Taylor Swift's "Folklore" album was a stunner and there's so much creativity behind the whole "Betty" story, that would make for fun news. (We're mostly kidding.)

Fans have been scurrying over to both Gigi and Zayn's social media pages in hopes of getting some clues about the baby's name, but the couple has been notoriously private about the whole matter.

One theory claims Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter could be named Dorothea.

A theory that emerged in December 2020 — following the release of Taylor Swift's second surprise album of the year "Evermore" — guessed that Gigi and Zayn's daughter's name might be Dorothea. And the evidence is compelling.

On Nov. 30, the model shared a throwback pregnancy photos via Instagram alongside the caption, "August, waiting for our girl."

It didn't take long for Swifties to point out that "August" was the eighth track on "Folklore," and that the eighth track on "Evermore" is titled "Dorothea."

After all, it wouldn't be the first time Taylor revealed one of her friend's baby's names on an album. She was the first to shared that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had named their third child Betty, thanks to track 14 on "Folklore."

It looks like fans will just have to wait to see whether Gigi and Zayn (or Taylor Swift herself!) confirm this theory about their daughter's name.

