Taylor Swift Fans Think Gigi Hadid's Daughter's Name Is Revealed on 'Evermore'

In September 2020, Zayn Malik took to Twitter to announce the birth of his and Gigi Hadid's baby girl. He announced to the world, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."

Gigi posted an announcement to her Instagram as well, writing, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

What neither of them shared at the time — or since — is the name of their daughter.