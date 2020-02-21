We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

Does Bella Hadid Have a Boyfriend Right Now or Is She Still Hung up on the Weeknd?

It’s hard to look in a magazine or watch a perfume commercial and not see model and all-around “it girl,” Bella Hadid. Bella, like her sister Gigi, has been taking over the modeling world and in turn, dating some of the biggest names in music, sports, and Hollywood. Recently, Bella called it quits from boyfriend and singer The Weeknd in Aug. 2019. The two dated on and off for four years before finally pulling the plug for good. 

Bella has also been linked to Odell Beckam Jr. and Drake. But The Weeknd has been her latest and most publicized beau. Since their breakup, who is Bella Hadid's boyfriend now, or has her heartbreak from The Weeknd been keeping her on the sidelines?