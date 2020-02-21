Does Bella Hadid Have a Boyfriend Right Now or Is She Still Hung up on the Weeknd?

The couple split for the second time in Aug. 2019 but still remained on good terms. Bella’s mom, Yolanda Foster told US Weekly that she still hopes for the two to get back together in the future. She explained, “They’re still friends. He’s still close to the family and we don’t know what’s going to happen in 10 years from now. Now everybody has to focus on their career and try to, you know, do what they have to do and everybody’s friends!”