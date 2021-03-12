Here's the Real Reason Why the Weeknd Is Boycotting the Grammys

A few albums and $100 million later, The Weeknd is officially our life goals but many fans are wondering, in light of his recent statement, has the entertainer won any Grammys?

While many fans were introduced to The Weeknd on the soundtrack of Fifty Shades of Grey, old-school fans remember when the artist took us on a trip to "The House Of Balloons."

How many Grammys does The Weeknd have?

So far, The Weeknd has won three Grammys, but a recent statement to The New York Times suggests that they will be the last awards the entertainer accepts from the Recording Academy. The entertainer previously took home the award for Best R&B Performance for “Earned It,” and secured the spot of Best Contemporary R&B Album in both 2015 and 2017 for “Beauty Behind The Madness” and “Starboy,” but after a recent snub, it seems that The Weeknd has washed his hands of the award show.

In a vague but succinct message, The Weeknd revealed the real reason why he will no longer allow his label to submit his music to the Grammys. He explained, “Because of the secret committees. I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.” The announcement comes only months after The Weeknd’s interview with Billboard, where he expressed his indifference towards the award show.

“I personally don’t care anymore. I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again," he shared. Since his statement was published, Grammy Chief Harvey Mason Jr. has responded to The Weeknd’s comments, saying, "We’re all disappointed when anyone is upset."

He added, “But I will say that we are constantly evolving. And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees." According to USA Today, The Weeknd refuses to further comment on the situation, but his manager shared his two cents with The New York Times, which included a special message to Harvey.

He wrote in an email, “The Grammys should handle their legacy and clean it up to raise the bar to a level where everyone could be proud to hold up that award. This is Harvey’s chance to step up and have his legacy be the guy who got the Grammys finally right.” The “Blinding Lights” singer is among many other contemporary artists who have accused the Grammys of bias. In 2016, Frank Ocean revealed that he, too, would be boycotting the award show in an interview with The New York Times.

Frank explained, “That institution certainly has nostalgic importance. It just doesn’t seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down."