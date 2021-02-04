The Weeknd Will Be Performing Live at the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

With the countless complications faced by greater society since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus at the tail end of 2019, live entertainment has been one of the many industries effectively choked out by quarantine measures. However, despite the complications involved in doing so, the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show featuring The Weeknd will be broadcast live.

So, how exactly is this year's Super Bowl going down, and more specifically, why did they opt to have The Weeknd perform live? Here's a look at what's known so far, including the measures taken to make it all happen and who specifically is involved in what will no doubt be one of the biggest shows of the year.