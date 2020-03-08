We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

What Happened to The Weeknd's Face? Fans Are Worried About Him After His 'SNL' Performance

Fans of The Weeknd were thrilled to see the singer performing on Saturday Night Live on March 7. They were likely still reeling from his powerful new short film After Hours, which dropped on March 4 — and are seriously stoked about the upcoming release his album of the same name on March 20. Basically, March 2020 is a huge month for the The Weeknd.

However, for SNL viewers who aren't as familiar with the "Blinding Lights" singer, his performance was a bit, um concerning. Don't get me wrong; The Weeknd sounded phenomenal while singing live on March 7. But his face? Let's just say it looked like he was on the losing end of a serious fight.