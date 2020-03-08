What Happened to The Weeknd's Face? Fans Are Worried About Him After His 'SNL' Performance

Singing onstage with a bloodied and bandaged face like nothing is wrong is a pretty bold move for any performer — but that's exactly what The Weeknd recently did on SNL. The thing is, this isn't the first time he's sported this particular "look." And people are understandably all like, "WTF, is he OK?!"

As it turns out, The Weeknd's face is actually part of his upcoming short film and album. One fan took to Twitter to clarify the situation, writing, "For everyone who's wondering, The Weeknd's face looks bloody & messed up on SNL because he's promoting his new short film After Hours which precedes his new album of the same name. He wears the same bloody makeup & bandage in the After Hours clip." (Suddenly, it all makes sense!)