Wait, Are The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Officially Back Together?

To be honest, we've been trying to figure that one out for the past few months. We know that The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and Bella Hadid started dating back in 2015 and that they broke up over a year later. We also know that his famous rebound sparked a pretty big feud before they got back together. But what is their relationship status now? Have they called it quits again, or are they still going strong? Let's look at their relationship history.

Bella and Abel first meet in May 2015. The two first met at Coachella and they had instant chemistry. One source said: “They were hanging out in Coachella and were flirting lots. They have many things in common and really enjoyed each other's company. She loves his music as well. They are hanging out for sure now." Just a few weeks after they first met, it was confirmed that the two were officially dating.

Source: Instagram

The new couple happily holds hands at Fashion Week. In September, both of them were all smiles when they stepped out together in black for Fashion Week. They sat together in the front row and they held hands again when they left. This was just a few weeks after Abel did his interview with The New York Times, where he admitted he wasn't sure if he was in love. He said: "I don't know, to be honest with you. I don't think so. Maybe. It's no, it's yes, it's maybe."

Abel celebrates Bella's birthday with her and her family. On her 19th birthday in October, the singer gifted her with an adorable Yorkie puppy, who she named Hendrix. She shared a picture on Instagram, saying "I LOVE HIM!!!!!!!!!"

Her mom, Yolanda, also shared a photo of herself, Bella, and Abel sitting together as Bella was about to blow out her birthday candles. She captioned the pic: "Perfect ending to a perfect day with our birthday girl." They all spent her birthday in New York, along with Bella's sister, Gigi Hadid and her then-boyfriend, Joe Jonas.

Source: Getty Images

They make their red carpet debut in 2016. On Feb. 15, 2016, they attended the 58th Grammy Awards together. When Bella was asked why they chose that moment to make their grand debut as a couple, she explained: "It was a big night for him. He has worked so hard, and he did so well that night. As a girlfriend I wanted to be there to support him. Seeing him so happy when he won a Grammy made me so happy."

Bella gushes about how much she loves Abel. Though the rest of us know him by his stage name, Bella explained that there's a difference between "Abel" and "The Weeknd." She said: "I'm dating Abel. I don't see him as The Weeknd. I'm proud of The Weeknd and the music he makes, but I really love Abel."

Bella and Abel officially split up. The couple sadly broke up in November, after dating for little over a year. A source revealed that the reason for the break up was their conflicting schedules. They said: “Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album. They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

Source: Getty Images

Only two weeks after their split, they ran into each other once again at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where Abel had to perform and Bella modeled. Fans assumed that it was super awkward for them both, but Bella clarified: "There is no awkwardness. He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance.”

After the event, on Instagram, she shared: “Thank you @theweeknd for being the best and most incredible performer on the planet. You KILLED it, as always.”

Who is the Weeknd dating? He moved on to Selena Gomez and Bella is NOT happy about it. By January 2017, Abel was spotted making out with Selena Gomez in Santa Monica. Shortly after the news got out, Bella unfollowed Selena on Instagram and then shared a photo of herself giving the middle finger, which fans took to mean that she wasn't happy about the news.

Source: Getty Images

One source confirmed that she was actually concerned for Abel. They said: “Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him. He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.”

Abel and Selena break up. After just a few months together, they called it quits in October. But only weeks after the news of their breakup came out, Bella was seen visiting Abel's apartment. According to sources, they were on good terms again, but they weren't necessarily dating.

One person shared: "Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don't date again, they can at least be good friends."

Source: Getty Images

Abel and Bella get back together. They didn't confirm that they were back together right away, but they were spotted hanging out and kissing on multiple occasions since April, 2018. Not only were they seen showing PDA at Coachella, but they were also spotted kissing at a party in Cannes, France. It wasn't until July, when they were seen on a date in Tokyo, that it was confirmed they got back together.

This time, they didn't bother to hide the fact that they'd reunited. They openly shared PDA pics and romantic gestures on social media, and things seemed to be going pretty strong once again.

Are they still together now? Sadly, the couple has called it quits. Fans suspected as much when the adorable PDA pics died down and Bella showed up to the 2019 Met Gala without Abel.

Source: Getty Images

One source said: “They are in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut. They have been arguing a lot recently....[They] haven’t spent quality time together in months.”