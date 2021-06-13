Who Is Angelina Jolie Dating? She May Have Reunited With This Famous Ex

Actress Angelina Jolie is arguably one of the biggest stars of Hollywood, but she hasn't always been lucky in love. Following the dissolution of her marriage to Brad Pitt , the other half of the couple known as 'Brangelina,' fans have been curious if either A-list star has found romance again. Who is Angelina Jolie dating now? Here's everything we know about her dating life.

So, who is Angelina Jolie dating?

In an interview with E! News Daily Pop in May 2021, as reported by Us Weekly, Angelina said she "probably [has] a very long list" of traits she'd like in a partner. She also joked about being single for a "long time." Angelina has been working on The Eternals, and a Marvel filming schedule likely reduces the time for dating.

That said, there have been rumors Angelina has been spending time with a former flame from her past. Page Six spotted Angelina recently leaving her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller's apartment in Brooklyn. The outlet reported she arrived at his residence in Dumbo with a bottle of wine, stayed for three hours, and departed around 10:30 p.m.

Angelina and Jonny first met when they were cast in the 1995 film Hackers, and after a whirlwind romance, they married in March 1996. Angelina was only 20 at the time. Sadly, filming schedules on opposite continents reportedly strained the relationship, and by September 1997, the couple was already living separately. In 1999, they officially filed for divorce, and both parties moved on.

Despite their separation, Jonny and Angelina have remained friends since, with Angelina expressing regret over the ending of their marriage multiple times. She previously told the Calgary Sun (via The Mirror), "Jonny and I never fought, and we never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to commit."

Angelina also added, perhaps prophetically, "We were living side by side, but we had separate lives. I wanted more for him than I could give. He deserves more than I am prepared to give at this time in my life, but there is a very good possibility that we could get married again sometime in the future."

While there will always be fans hoping that Brangelina will reconcile, the prospect of Brad and Angelina getting back together is unlikely, especially after she accused him of domestic abuse. That said, perhaps like the J.Lo and Ben Affleck reunion, people will see Jonny and Angelina drift back together. After all, everything from the early 2000s can become new again!

