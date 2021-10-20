Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Have A LOT of Kids – and They're All So Interesting

The oldest child of Angelina and Brad is named Maddox. Born in August 2001, he was adopted from Cambodia in 2002, and originally his name was Rath Vibol. His adoption took place while Angelina was still married to Billy Bob Thornton.

Angelina went on to launch a foundation in Cambodia that provides education, healthcare, and more to the children of the area.

Maddox — who in 2019 entered Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, to study biochemistry — appeared in Brad‘s 2013 film World War Z and helped out with Angelina‘s 2017 Netflix original movie First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers.