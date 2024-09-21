Home > Entertainment Angelina Jolie Gets a Matching Tattoo With 16-Year-Old Daughter Vivienne — "Stay Gold" "There is also a Bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 21 2024, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There is nothing like the bond between a mother and her daughter. Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne are extremely close and recently worked together on the Broadway musical The Outsiders. While Angelina was a producer on the project, Vivienne worked as a co-producer and assistant.

To commemorate the experience, Angelina recently revealed that she got a matching tattoo with her 16-year-old daughter, which has a super sweet meaning.

Angelina Jolie explains meaning behind matching tattoo she got with daughter Vivienne.

In an interview with CR Fashion Book, Angelina shared she added another tattoo to her extensive collection, which already includes a 12-inch Bengal tiger on her lower back in honor of her Cambodian citizenship (her oldest son Maddox is from Cambodia) and a series of geographical locations of the birthplaces of her children and ex-husband Brad Pitt. "I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders,” she said per People "It means so much to us separately and together."

Source: MEGA

"Stay Gold" is a reference to one of the original songs in the musical, and also a famous quote from The Outsiders book, "Stay Gold, Ponyboy, stay gold." Angelina also revealed she shares another tattoo with her kids, adding, "There is also a Bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us."

She showed off the tattoo of a sparrow on her chest at the 2024 Tony Awards. Angelina has over 16 tattoos, including a pair of abstract geometrical daggers she got on the inside of her fingers by tattoo artist Mr. K.

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie shows off her new bird tattoo at the 2024 Tony Awards.

In The Outsiders playbill, Vivienne dropped the Pitt from her last name, going by Vivienne Jolie. This came just after it was reported that Angelina and Brad's daughter Shiloh Jolie was granted her name change to legally remove Pitt from her last name as well. The couple adopted Maddox, Zahara, and Pax together in addition to their three biological children, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

Some questioned Angelina Jolie's decision to allow her underage daughter get a tattoo.

Since Vivienne is not yet an adult, she would need permission from her parent to get a tattoo and many think she is too young, despite the approval from her famous mom. "It's not legal in California for a child under 18 to get a tattoo. And the same for NYC. SO Miss KNOW YOUR RIGHTS broke the law. You don't let children make these decisions," one person wrote on X.

