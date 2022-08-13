We Can't Believe Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Kids Are All Grown Up

When Maddox left for school, Angelina told People, "I'm so happy for [Maddox] that he's grown up into such a good man. I say that 'cause he's smart and he's doing his work, but he's also wild. He's balanced in his teenage years."

Like his parents, Maddox, who's now 21, is involved in humanitarian aid and filmmaking. At just 14 years old, he served as an executive producer on Angelina's film First They Killed My Father, which discusses the Cambodian genocide during the Khmer Rouge regime.