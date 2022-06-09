Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Become a Sensation on TikTok Because of Her Dance Skills

In an interview with Us Weekly, a source close to Brad and Angelina said that they were both proud of their daughter's skills as a dancer.

“Brad and Angie are both very proud,” the source explained. “They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means.”

Shiloh has apparently been interested in dance for some time.

“Shiloh loves dancing,” the source continued. “She’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now.”