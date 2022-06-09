Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Become a Sensation on TikTok Because of Her Dance Skills
Few people on Earth have a bigger head start than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is the child of two of the most famous people on the planet. Even so, it's hard to deny that Shiloh appears to have a significant talent of her own. In a series of recent videos that have made their way onto TikTok, Shiloh has been seen dancing to popular songs, and those videos are going viral not just because of her parents, but also because of her evident dance skills.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt isn't on social media.
Although videos of Shiloh dancing are circulating on social media, the 16-year-old doesn't appear to have a social media presence of her own. Instead, the videos that have been circulating on TikTok have come from fan accounts and other places where it's clear that people want to show off Shiloh's evident skills as a dancer.
In the videos, Shiloh can be seen executing complex hip-hop dance routines to songs like "Shiver" by Ed Sheeran and "About Damn Time" by Lizzo.
The videos have sparked interest in whether Shiloh is going to follow her parents into the arts, even if she decides to become a dancer instead of an actress.
Brad and Angelina are proud of Shiloh's skills.
In an interview with Us Weekly, a source close to Brad and Angelina said that they were both proud of their daughter's skills as a dancer.
“Brad and Angie are both very proud,” the source explained. “They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means.”
Shiloh has apparently been interested in dance for some time.
“Shiloh loves dancing,” the source continued. “She’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now.”
Angelina and Brad split in 2016 after two years of marriage and nine total years together. They also share Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and twins Knox and Vivienne.
Shiloh and Vivienne have both taken on work alongside their mom, with Shiloh doing voice work in Kung-Fu Panda 3, and Vivenne appearing as a young Aurora in 2014's Maleficent.
For now, though, dance seems to be Shiloh's main area of focus, and after her watching her move, it's easy to see why.
“She’s made some good friends through the dancing community too, and they’re all in chat groups and share their favorite playlists and that type of stuff,” the source shared. “The teachers are all very impressed with her and say the sky’s the limit if she wants to take it to the next level, and Shiloh may just do that.”
Regardless of whether Shiloh ultimately decides to pursue dance as a career, though, it's clear that Angelina in particular will always be supportive of her children. She has given numerous interviews over the years in which she speaks about them at length, and it's clear from the way she speaks about them that she loves them deeply and thinks the world of each and every one of them.