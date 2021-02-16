Get Excited Ladies, It Seems Like Brad Pitt Is Officially Back on the Market!By Allison Cacich
Feb. 16 2021, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
It’s been over three years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their split, and like any Hollywood hunk who’s back on the market, the father of six’s love life continues to be a hot topic of conversation.
Though Brad’s been linked to a handful of women since the end of his marriage, it doesn’t appear that any of these alleged relationships have turned serious. However, in late 2019 / early 2020, reports suggested he was dating actress Alia Shawkat, then more rumors emerged in summer 2020 suggesting that he was dating someone brand new. Now, it appears that Brad is finally fully single yet again.
Does Brad Pitt have a girlfriend? His most recent relationship fizzled out quickly.
In August 2020, Brad was seen galavanting through France at Le Bourget airport just outside of Paris, according to Us Weekly, and he wasn't alone. Standing by his side was German model Nicole Poturalski, and the two of them looked unsurprisingly incredible together. Both Brad and Nicole were wearing N95 masks (because safety first!) and Brad wore dark sunglasses and a newsboy cap.
However, Page Six reported that Brad and Nicole's relationship was short-lived, as the duo seemingly split only a few months later, and reports only broke in October 2020. According to a source for the publication, "It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be," and the two stars were only messing around with one another.
Now, reports are emerging that Nicole, who is in an open marriage herself with Roland Mary, may very well be pregnant with Brad's seventh child. With details still sparse, only time will tell if Nicole is actually bearing Brad's child. Although neither party nor their respective representation has confirmed the notion, a source for Ok! explained, "Roland would likely react calmly and try to work through it, but there’s no way of predicting if she would want to be with Brad in the long term."
Fans thought Brad and Alia Shawkat were dating in 2019, but the rumors were never confirmed.
At the end of 2019, the 56-year-old actor was rumored to be dating Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat, 31, when the pair was spotted at an art exhibit in Los Angeles. Pictures of the duo were posted on Instagram by user Meral Melika Duran.
This isn’t the first time that Brad and Alia have been seen hanging out together. In a series of since-deleted Twitter photos, the twosome posed for a selfie at one of comedian Mike Birbiglia’s comedy shows in October.
And in a super blurry paparazzi pic taken in September, Brad was photographed leaving a performance of Ethan Cohen’s A Play Is a Poem with a woman who looks an awful lot like Alia. Despite their multiple outings, a source close to Brad told People, "They are absolutely just friends," and eventually, Alia came out with the same information. Dang.
Who else has Brad Pitt dated since his divorce?
The Oscar winner hasn’t spoken publicly about any of his post-Angelina romances, so we’re left to speculate. In 2017, Kate Hudson denied reports that she had a fling with Brad shortly after his separation.
"That was the craziest rumor of all time. There’s nothing true to that. As a matter of fact, I hadn’t actually seen him in, like, four years," the 40-year-old said on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live before teasing, "It was kind of an awesome rumor. I kind of liked it. I was like, 'OK, fine. We’re having twins!'"
Fellow A-listers Sienna Miller and Charlize Theron were also tied to Brad, as was MIT professor Neri Oxman and 23-year-old actress Ella Purnell, who has a leading role in the producer’s Starz project Sweetbitter.
In September, a source denied that the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor was seeing jewelry designer and holistic healer Sat Hari Khalsa. The insider said the blonde beauty simply attended an after-party for Brad’s film Ad Astra because they’re friends.
"She was with another girlfriend and was talking to Brad," the source told E!. "But at no point during the party did there appear to be any obvious PDA or any indication that they were romantic. Brad didn't really talk to her much, he was talking to different groups of people. It was just friendly and not romantic."