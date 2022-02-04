Is 'The Vampire Diaries' Returning for a Ninth Season? Here's What We Know

Candice King (as Caroline Forbes) and Kat Graham (as Bonnie Bennett) were also major players in the cast lineup when TVD was thriving.

These days, fans of vampire entertainment can binge-watch episodes of this highly intense and dramatic CW series on Netflix. But one of the biggest questions TVD fans have is if the show will ever come back. Is it possible a ninth season might come into play at some point? Here’s what everyone should know.