It's Kind of Insane That We Have yet to See Caroline Forbes on 'Legacies'

She recently starred in a Lifetime holiday movie with Reba McEntire called Christmas in Tune, where she plays a woman trying to get her singer parents back together. It's the perfect role for Candice, who is also a singer, and was once a backup singer for Miley Cyrus' Best of Both Worlds tour. Right now we need Candice to return to the best world, the world of vampires in Legacies.

The fall finale of Legacies airs Thursday, Dec. 16 at 9:00 p.m. EST on The CW.