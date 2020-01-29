'Legacies': Is Caroline Forbes Coming Back to Mystic Falls?

Seriously, the Saltzmans have been going through a lot of trials and tribulations this season. Aside from the weekly demons they faced coming out of Malavore's pit, Josie had been experimenting with dark magics, which the essence was then contained in an hourglass (though, we don't know for how long), and Lizzie's vampire boyfriend Sebastian (Thomas Doherty) may or may not have the best intentions.

So, where is Caroline while all of this danger is going on? The headstrong blonde vampire is not someone who would just uproot her life and leave her family behind. To explain the character's absence in Legacies, it was revealed in Season 1 that she is currently traveling the world to try and find a way to stop The Merge.

This is magical process that would see her twin daughters merging into one person, while the other dies, at the age of 22.