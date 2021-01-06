This 'Vampire Diaries' Theory Might Make You Sob

The rumors are out, and that means The Vampire Diaries might be back (or so we hope). After the eighth season of The Vampire Diaries ended in 2017, fans of the show were begging the producers for just one more season! But, the internet is like a virtual modern-day game of “Telephone.” Remember the game when we would whisper a word or phrase in a circle and see if it would come out differently?

Well, unfortunately for us, the news of TVD Season 9 coming out might have been a game of “Telephone.” But … maybe not! There is a rumored Season 9 of TVD coming out in March 2021 according to a quick Google search and some viral TikTok videos. But with some deeper digging, it’s nearly impossible to find any confirmation of a ninth season of The Vampire Diaries, so let’s look into the real story.

It’s more possible, though, that Ian could come back as part of one of TVD's spin-offs, Legacies. Since The Vampire Diaries ended in 2017 , there were two spin-offs. The Originals came first, but didn’t do as well as the first series, only making it to Season 5. Then, The CW produced Legacies, which has the same showrunner and creator as The Vampire Diaries in Julie Plec. Ian shared to ET, "I actually would love to talk to Jules. I would love to go and direct one of [the Legacies episodes].”

Everyone loved that The CW’s The Vampire Diaries was on Netflix … it was finally bingeable! Watching Ian Somerhalder’s sexy smoulder and Nina Dobrev’s on-screen passion is hard to resist. So, it’s only natural that fans of TVD would eagerly await a ninth season. However, the only hint of a TVD Season 9 has been Ian Somerhalder confirming he would not come back for a ninth season.

There is no confirmation that Season 9 of ‘TVD’ will come out.

Unfortunately for us, there’s been no official confirmation of TVD Season 9. Even though there seems to be a photo of Netflix saying, “New Season Coming March 2021,” floating around, this could be photoshopped. (Sorry to debunk the joy!) A quick Google search shows a few websites, such as Viral Cocaine, claiming a new season will be released in March 2021, but there are no references to reputable sources.

The creators, Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, as well as The CW, have not made any official statement regarding a TVD Season 9. None of the show's original stars have as well.

However, on the bright side, Legacies has been renewed for a third season. And even if TVD was coming back, it wouldn’t be nearly as good as old seasons. Ian has confirmed he wouldn’t be coming back, and Nina Dobrev left the show in Season 6. In fact, all the leads of TVD have moved onto other projects, so it seems unlikely they’d return to the show. A ninth season would likely be all new characters somehow.

Source: the cw

Not only that, but as reported by Screen Rant, Julie Plec confirmed when announcing The Vampire Diaries’ eighth season that it would be its last. "The greatest honor you can have as a storyteller in the business of television is to be able to make those decisions with your peers and your fellow storytellers and we have all discussed it and we have made the decision that this is it. This is going to be the final season," she shared during a Comic-Con panel.