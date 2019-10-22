Will Fans Have to Say Goodbye to 'The Vampire Diaries' on Netflix?

While many of us love to binge-watch our favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix, sadly, not all of our most-loved programs last on the streaming service. Unfortunately, fans will sometimes have to say goodbye to their favorite shows.

If you’re a fan of supernatural programs you’ve probably binge-watched, or at least heard about, The CW series The Vampire Diaries. You know, the show that follows Elena Gilbert’s (Nina Dobrev) continuous love triangle with brothers Damon and Stefan Salvatore and the supernatural town of Mystic Falls. So, is it possible that The Vampire Diaries is leaving Netflix soon?

Is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix? With more streaming services popping up for consumers to subscribe to, it is possible that Netflix may be losing the popular television series, The Vampire Diaries, in the future. Last February, the platform announced that our favorite supernatural series was leaving Netflix Australia and New Zealand. However, the company noted that it would remain available on the U.S. platform.

After fans freaked out over TVD leaving the streaming service, Netflix informed the public about licensing agreements, stating (via Pop Buzz ), “When we acquire the licenses for shows or movies, they're not ours forever.” Adding, “Sometimes we're able to renew stuff, but occasionally we don't get the option. We hate losing shows just as much as you do, but it just comes with the territory."

According to The Verge , Netflix has a deal with The CW’s parent companies, which secures that series such as (Riverdale, The Flash, and more) end up on Netflix after their season finales. However, the outlet noted that the streaming service was not planning to re-up the deal, which means newer CW series such as Katy Keene, Batwoman, and Nancy Drew may not necessarily be heading to Netflix.

While no official word has been released on the future of the series living on Netflix, The CW’s parent company, WarnerMedia, is in the process of launching its own streaming service, HBO Max. Therefore, we can expect to see the latest CW shows airing on HBO Max instead of Netflix.

The Verge also noted that any shows by The CW that have aired on Netflix during the time of the deal will most likely remain there. Overall, while The Vampire Diaries will remain part of the Netflix queue, its future on the streaming service may not be permanent.

